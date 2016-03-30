10-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck by Car in Bowling Green

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - A 10-year-old Bowling Green girl is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night. Bowling Green Police and emergency responders arrived to the intersection of Scott Way and Gordon Avenue in Bowling Green around 4:49 PM after reports of a girl being struck by a car. Police say 36-year-old Angela Clark, of Bowling Green and the driver of a dark colored SUV, struck 10-year-old Giselle Arias, a Bowling Green resident and student at Parker-Bennett- Curry Elementary, on Gordon Avenue. Arias was pronounced dead on scene by the Warren County Coroner. The investigation is ongoing, but police say it's unlikely criminal charges will be brought forth. Police are unclear if Arias was running or walking into the street when she was struck.