Local Business Owner Arrested in Murder for Hire Case - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News Express

Local Business Owner Arrested in Murder for Hire Case

Posted: Updated:

Glasgow, KY (WNKY-TV) 49-year-old Kevin Gentry, owner of Scott's City Limits in Edmonton, KY, was arrested Monday by Kentucky State Police for solicitation of murder. Gentry allegedly met up with undercover KSP Drug Enforcement Special Investigations Detectives and exchanged money for the murder of an individual. Gentry's currently being held in the Barren County Detention Center for the solicitation of murder charge on a $100,000 bond. He's scheduled to appear in court Friday. The investigation continues.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.