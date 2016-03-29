Local Business Owner Arrested in Murder for Hire Case

Glasgow, KY (WNKY-TV) 49-year-old Kevin Gentry, owner of Scott's City Limits in Edmonton, KY, was arrested Monday by Kentucky State Police for solicitation of murder. Gentry allegedly met up with undercover KSP Drug Enforcement Special Investigations Detectives and exchanged money for the murder of an individual. Gentry's currently being held in the Barren County Detention Center for the solicitation of murder charge on a $100,000 bond. He's scheduled to appear in court Friday. The investigation continues.