Kentucky State Police Searching for Assault Suspect

Hart County, KY (WNKY-TV) Kentucky State Police need your help locating a man who allegedly assaulted an employee in Hart County Sunday night. Police say the man entered a store, assaulted an employee and damaged many items in the business. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’00” tall, 250 pounds, with light brown hair, brown facial hair, and was wearing a blue short sleeve T-shirt with blue jeans. Police are asking you to contact KSP at (270)782-2010 if you have any information about this man.