New Men's Basketball Coach Coming to the Hill - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News Express

New Men's Basketball Coach Coming to the Hill

Posted: Updated:

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) The Hilltoppers have a new coach. On Monday, Western Kentucky University Athletic Director Todd Stewart announced Rick Stansbury as the new Men's Basketball Head Coach. Stansbury has over 20 years coaching experience from universities including Mississippi State and Texas A & M. His contract goes until June 30, 2020 during which he'll be paid $500,000 annually with incentives. Stansbury says his main focus going into next season is recruiting players, but he won't be changing WKU's culture.

"I'm not hear to rebuild. I'm not here to change anybody's culture. That seems to be the word everybody wants to use at the press conference, change the culture. That's not me. I'm not changing the culture. We have a winning culture and we are just going to build on that and take it to the next level," states Rick Stansbury, WKU Men's Basketball Head Coach. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.