New Men's Basketball Coach Coming to the Hill

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) The Hilltoppers have a new coach. On Monday, Western Kentucky University Athletic Director Todd Stewart announced Rick Stansbury as the new Men's Basketball Head Coach. Stansbury has over 20 years coaching experience from universities including Mississippi State and Texas A & M. His contract goes until June 30, 2020 during which he'll be paid $500,000 annually with incentives. Stansbury says his main focus going into next season is recruiting players, but he won't be changing WKU's culture.

"I'm not hear to rebuild. I'm not here to change anybody's culture. That seems to be the word everybody wants to use at the press conference, change the culture. That's not me. I'm not changing the culture. We have a winning culture and we are just going to build on that and take it to the next level," states Rick Stansbury, WKU Men's Basketball Head Coach.