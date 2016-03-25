Russellville Police Searching for Stolen Vehicles and Suspects - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Russellville Police Searching for Stolen Vehicles and Suspects

Russellville, KY (WNKY-TV) Russellville police officers are asking for your help finding two stolen vehicles and the suspects. Police say two vehicles were stolen Sunday March 20, 2016 from H&R Agri-Power in Russellville. Surveillance video captured two suspicious white males in a blue 1970's model Ford pick-up truck the day before loading farm equipment on a trailer. Police are reminding residents to safe guard their items and to contact them with any information on the investigation.

"We urge anybody with any information regarding the suspicious vehicle or the theft to contact the Russellville Police Department or Crime Stoppers," states Detective Samantha Reeser with the Russellville Police Department.

