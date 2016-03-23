Updates in a Scottsville Murder Case

Scottsville, KY (WNKY-TV) A court date to prohibit the Kentucky State Police from filing any further documents in an alleged Scottsville murder case has been canceled. Attorney's from both sides were scheduled to appear in court Thursday for the murder case involving 38-year-old Timothy Madden, but Judge Janet Crocker canceled the hearing Wednesday morning saying the hearing was unnecessary. Madden is accused of the rape, murder, sodomy and kidnapping of 7-year-old Gabbi Doolin at a little league football game at Allen County Scottsville High School on November 14, 2015. The reason for the hearing request stems from new affidavits filed earlier this month by KSP accusing Madden of trying to lure two West Virginia boys into his can at a Walmart gas station just one month prior to Gabbi's murder. Madden's attorney Travis Lock filed motions last week asking that KSP be prohibited from filing any documents with out the involvement of the Commonwealth Attorney and to disclose the video surveillance from the Walmart gas station in Mason, West Virginia where Madden's accused of luring the two boys back in October 2015. According to the court documents Lock stated 'the Kentucky State Police clearly intended to prejudice Timothy Madden's reputation in the community' he continued by saying the actions of KSP Detective Wes Medley were 'malicious, incompetent and egregious.' The Commonwealth responded to Lock's motions Tuesday saying Locks statements were 'unsupported, self-serving, pretty insulting claims that imply nefarious intent on the part of the state police.' As far as disclosing the video the Commonwealth referred to the discover agreement already in place saying they will release all video and evidence but on the pre-scheduled time line set up by the court at the July 13, 2016 hearing. On that hearing we should learn what evidence the Commonwealth has for the charges Madden is facing. The investigation is ongoing for the accusations in West Virginia.

