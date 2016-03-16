Kitchen Guy - Corned Beef and Cabbage - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Kitchen Guy - Corned Beef and Cabbage

Ingredients:

5 pounds corned beef brisket
1 package pickling spice
3 medium carrots, peeled and quartered
3 medium onions, peeled and quartered
1 medium cabbage head, quartered
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Method:

Place the corned beef in water to cover with the pickling spices. Cover the pot, bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 5 hours or until tender, skimming occasionally.

During the last hour, add the carrots and onions and cover again. During the last 15 minutes, add the cabbage.

Transfer the meat and vegetables to a platter and brush the vegetables with the melted butter. Serve with parsley potatoes, cooked separately.

