1 Dead, 2 Injured in Officer Involved Shooting in Logan County

Russellville, KY (WNKY-TV) - 1 person is dead and 2 are injured after an officer involved shooting in Russellville Tuesday afternoon. Police say 34-year-old Joseph Harris shot his former girlfriend 28-Year-old Amanda Harper in the drive through lane of the McDonald's on North Main Street.

Harris fled on foot when Russellville police officers confronted him Harris pulled out a gun. The 3 officers returned fire striking Harris 3 times.

Upon firing 48-year-old Vanna Kragg who was inside the Russellville Donut Shop was struck once in the neck by the gun fire aimed towards Harris.

Kragg was flown to Nashville to the Tristar Skyline Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition. Harris was pronounced dead on the scene by the Logan County Coroner. Amanda Harper was treated at the Medical Center in Bowling Green and is in stable condition. No officers were injured. The incident is still under investigation.