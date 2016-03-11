Prosecutor Seeks Death Penalty for Alleged Killer from Scottsville

Scottsville, KY (WNKY-TV) - The death penalty is now an option for the alleged killer of a 7-year-old Scottsville girl. The Commonwealth Attorney filed an intent to seek the death penalty for 38-year-old Timothy Madden Friday. Madden is accused of the murder, rape, sodomy and kidnapping of Gabbi Doolin back on November 14, 2015 where she was reported missing from a little league football game at Allen County Scottsville High School. According to court records the combination of murder, rape, kidnapping and sodomy are aggravating circumstances that allow for the implementation of the death penalty under Kentucky State Law. Once the jury trial begins, jurors now have the option to seek the death penalty for Madden.