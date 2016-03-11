Officer Shot Twice in Simpson County

Franklin, KY (WNKY-TV) - Simpson County Sheriff Deputy Eddie Lawson was shot in the pelvis and right knee by 28-year-old Ben Wyatt III while trying to serve a warrant at 104 Cherry Street in Franklin around 3 PM Thursday. Deputy Lawson returned fire on Wyatt striking him once in the upper left arm. Wyatt fled the scene where he was apprehended in a field by Kentucky State Police around 4 PM Thursday. Deputy Lawson was transported to the Skyline Medical Center in Nashville and Wyatt was transported to the Medical Center in Bowling Green. Both are in stable condition. Wyatt's warrants were for assault, menacing and terroristic threatening. Wyatt is now in custody at the Simpson County Detention Center. He is now facing charges for attempted murder.