Officer Shot Twice in Simpson County - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News Express

Officer Shot Twice in Simpson County

Posted: Updated:

Franklin, KY (WNKY-TV) - Simpson County Sheriff Deputy Eddie Lawson was shot in the pelvis and right knee by 28-year-old Ben Wyatt III while trying to serve a warrant at 104 Cherry Street in Franklin around 3 PM Thursday. Deputy Lawson returned fire on Wyatt striking him once in the upper left arm. Wyatt fled the scene where he was apprehended in a field by Kentucky State Police around 4 PM Thursday. Deputy Lawson was transported to the Skyline Medical Center in Nashville and Wyatt was transported to the Medical Center in Bowling Green. Both are in stable condition. Wyatt's warrants were for assault, menacing and terroristic threatening. Wyatt is now in custody at the Simpson County Detention Center. He is now facing charges for attempted murder.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.