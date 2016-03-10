Man Arrested for Promoting Sexual Acts Involving Minors

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - A local man is in custody for allegedly exploiting minors in a sexual manner. The Bowling Green Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kyle Jackson after linking him to allegedly coercing minors in Los Angeles into making sexual videos. Police reports say Jackson shared the videos over the internet and during his arrest police found 5 photographs depicting minors in a sexual manner. Jackson is facing charges for promoting a minor in a sex performance and possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He's being held on a $15,000 bond in the Warren County Jail.