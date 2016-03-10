Escaped Inmate Captured in Warren County

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - After more than 40 hours on the run, an escaped fugitive in Warren County is back in custody.

Margaret Turner, one spotter of the escaped fugitive tells WNKY, "I got really scared. I went and found my guns."

Around 9 AM Wednesday, Margaret Turner called police scared. All because the escaped inmate in Warren County was outside her home around the 9000 block of Morgantown Road.

"He was just in my front lawn kind of walking around and I thought uh-huh this ain't right," says Turner.

That man, 23-year-old Anthony Embry, a fugitive on the run after escaping from work detail on Church Street in Bowling Green Monday afternoon. Just minutes after her call the Kentucky State Police and Warren County Sheriff Deputies scoured the area. Finally apprehending Embry at a residence just down the road from Turners. Police say Embry didn't put up a fight.

Trooper B.J. Eaton, Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Officer state, "he did respond to those commands and cooperate with giving up."

The location on Morgantown Road was the same area police received spottings of Embry starting Monday evening. Embry is already facing charges for carrying a concealed deadly weapon as a convicted felon. Police say new charges will be forth coming since Embry was able to collect some new weapons during his evasion.

"He acquired a fire arm and a machete from someone or from some where," states Trooper B.J. Eaton.

The investigation is ongoing to find out where or how Embry obtained the weapons. Officers say the arrest wouldn't be possible without the help of those in Warren County

"We just want to make sure that the people of Warren County, we do appreciate when you all lend us a helping hand and help us get these guys back in police custody where they belong," states Trooper Eaton.

An inmate back behind bars and a County back at ease.