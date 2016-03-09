Warren County Mobile Home Explosion

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - A mobile home exploded early Wednesday morning in Warren County. Shortly after 1 AM fire crews from the Barren River, Browning, Hadley and Richardsville Fire Departments arrived to Crows Lane off of Morgantown Road after reports of smoke and flames. Upon arrival crews found the mobile home completely engulfed in the blaze. It took about an hour to control the flames. Fire officials say no one was home and there were no injuries. Barren River Fire Chief Stephen Grossl tells us the house had no electricity at the time of the explosion. The official cause is still under investigation.