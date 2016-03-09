Fiery Crash Claims Life of Bowling Green Man

Woodburn, KY (WNKY-TV) - A fiery crash on Nashville Road claimed the life of one man and sent two others to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Kentucky State Police and the Woodburn Volunteer Fire Department responded to a head on collision on the 11,000 block of Nashville Road just after 4 PM. 60-year-old William Alford of Bowling Green was pronounced dead on the scene by the Warren County Coroner. KSP states Alford was not wearing his seat belt as he crossed over the center line of traffic and struck another vehicle. Alford was ejected from his car as it overturned and caught on fire. The other two people in the second vehicle were transported to the Medical Center in Bowling Green for non-life threatening injuries. Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor and the official cause is still under investigation.

David Goens, Deputy Coroner of Warren County states, "We're still investigating the cause of death and manner of death. We're sending him up for an autopsy in Louisville to help us find out what's going on and to understand what could have caused the accident."