Inmate Still at Large In Warren County

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Area police officers were on the chase Tuesday morning searching for an escaped inmate in Warren County. Around 9 AM Kentucky State Police received a call from a woman on Prices Chapel Road who stated the inmate on the loose, 23-year-old Anthony Embry, was in her husbands car asleep. Upon arrival Embry had already fled the scene. Police then received another spotting of Embry around the 6000 block of Morgantown Road. Embry and 25-year-old Bates Cole fled from work duty on Church Street Monday afternoon. Embry is still at large. He's described as 5 foot 3 inches, 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Trooper B.J. Eaton, Kentucky State Police public affairs officer states, "Just due to the nature of his charges that he's already incarcerated on we're using caution with him. We advise any of the public or anyone that may see him or have contact with him just to have caution." 

