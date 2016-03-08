Motions to be Filed in Alleged Murder Case

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - WNKY exclusively spoke to Madden's attorney, Travis Lock, who tells us there will be forth coming motions filed soon about KSP actions in this incident. Lock says these new accusations have nothing to do with the current case involving the murder, rape, sodomy and kidnapping of Gabbi Doolin. He tells us he has not spoken to Madden about these new accusations.

Travis Lock, Attorney: "It's hard for me to imagine a reason why KSP would want to generate this type of adverse publicity. It seems to me to be very irresponsible. It seems to be designed to inflame the passions of the public so as to potentially prejudice any potential juror member that may be in our community that may see this information."

KSP issued WNKY this statement: "We have not released any further statement nor are we going to make any other public statement at this time regarding this investigation. And, as always, if the Kentucky State Police receives a report or allegation of a crime, it is our duty to investigate those allegations."