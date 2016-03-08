Escaped Inmates in Warren County - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Escaped Inmates in Warren County

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Police searched the woods Monday night looking for two inmates who escaped from the Warren County Jail.
Kentucky State Police and the Warren County Sheriff Deputies searched the area of Glen Lily Road and Posey Lane around 10 PM. 25-year-old Bates Cole and 23-year-old Anthony Embry escaped while on work duty on Church Street around 3:45 Monday. Cole was apprehended by police Monday night. Embry is still at large. He's described as 5 foot 3 inches around 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. If you have any information contact KSP at 270-782-2010.
 

