This is a WNKY News Test Headline

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV)

According to the affidavit, the incident happened on October 9, 2015 when the two boys were confronted by an older man who stated "you need to come take a ride in my RV" around 4:45 pm. Kentucky state police were notified by the father of one of the children back in November after the boy saw Timothy Madden on the evening news and told his father that was the man from the parking lot. Madden is currently in custody facing charges for the alleged Murder, rape, sodomy and kidnapping of Gabbi Doolin that took place at a little league football game at Allen county scottsville high school on November 14th.