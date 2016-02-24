Kitchen Guy - Gnocchi

Ingredients:

Leftover mashed potatoes

1 large egg (or more depending on quantity of potatoes)

All-purpose flour (enough to make a pliable dough)

Seasoned breadcrumbs

Unsalted butter for sautéing

Method:

This recipe is made more by feel than by measurement, so start with just one egg and incorporate that into the quantity of mashed potatoes you’ve got on hand and then add enough flour so that you have smooth and pliable dough.

Take some of the dough and on a lightly floured surface roll it into a “dowel.” Then with a table knife, cut one-inch pieces. For regular gnocchi, roll the dumplings over the back of a fork to make grooves. This will help hold the sauce. Drop them into boiling salted water and when they float, they are done.

Shlishkas:

For a variation that’s popular in many eastern European cultures, give the dumplings a quick dip in ice water to stop the cooking and then roll them in seasoned breadcrumbs sautéing them in butter until they’re golden brown.

The gnocchi are great with all kinds of sauces, including pesto, tomato, or olive oil and garlic. The breaded dumplings make an excellent side dish topped with the same kinds of sauces or a dollop of sour cream.