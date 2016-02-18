The Voice Season Ten Premiere Sweepstakes Rules

The Voice Season Ten Premiere Sweepstakes

Official Rules

February 22, 2016 — February 29, 2016

PRELIMINARY INFORMATION: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning. Void where prohibited and outside the WNKY Terrestrial Geographic Viewing Area (defined below). The Voice Season 10 Premiere Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) will begin on February 20, 2016 at 12:00am ET and end on February 29, 2016 at 11:59pm ET (“Sweepstakes Period”). All times in the Sweepstakes refer to Eastern Time (“ET”). Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible Entries (as defined below) received. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. This Sweepstakes is part of a national market Sweepstakes where the National Winner (defined below) will be drawn from.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to permanent, legal United States (“U.S.”) residents who are physically residing in the WNKY terrestrial geographic viewing area (“WNKY Terrestrial Geographic Viewing Area”), and who are eighteen (18) years of age or older as of the start of the Sweepstakes Period. Officers, directors, and employees of Sweepstakes Entities (as defined below), members of these persons’ immediate families (spouses and/or parents, children, and siblings, and each of their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside), and/or persons living in the same households as these persons (whether or not related thereto) are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes. Sweepstakes Entities, as referenced herein, shall include WNKY, (collectively, “Sponsors”), NBCUniversal Media, LLC, Big Top Marketing, Inc. (“Administrator”), and each of their respective parent, subsidiary, and affiliate companies, and their administrative, advertising, and promotion agencies, and any other entity involved in the development, administration, promotion, or implementation of the Sweepstakes.

TO ENTER: To enter the Sweepstakes, during the Sweepstakes Period visit WNKY.com (the “Website”), and follow the provided instructions to complete and thereafter submit the entry form, which includes your name, address, telephone number, email address, and date of birth (the “Entry”). All Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged.

You may enter once during the Sweepstakes Period. Multiple Entries received from any person beyond this limit will void all such additional Entries. Entries generated by a script, macro, or other automated means or by any means that subverts the entry process will be disqualified. Entries must be received before February 29, 2016 at 11:59pm ET to be eligible for the Sweepstakes. Sponsors’ computer shall be the official timekeeper for all matters related to this Sweepstakes. Entries that are incomplete, garbled, corrupted, or unintelligible for any reason, including, but not limited to, computer or network malfunction or congestion, are void and will not be accepted. In case of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the email address used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use entrant’s name, city, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION: On or about March 3, 2016, one (1) potential winner(s) (each a “Winner”) will be selected in a random drawing by representatives of Sponsors from all eligible Entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. On or about March 1, 2016, Administrator will select one (1) national winner (“National Winner”) in a random drawing from all eligible Entries received during the Sweepstakes Period in all Sweepstakes markets. Sponsors will make two (2) attempts to notify potential Winner at the phone number and/or email address submitted at the time of Entry. Sponsors may share potential Winner’s name and contact information with Sweepstakes Entities and/or any prize provider, as applicable, if necessary. Potential Winner may be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, and, except where prohibited, publicity release (collectively, “Sweepstakes Documents”) within five (5) days of such notification. Noncompliance within this time period will result in disqualification, and, at Sponsors’ sole discretion an alternate potential Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries. If potential Winner cannot be reached, is found to be ineligible, cannot or does not comply with these Official Rules, or if Prize (as defined below) or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, such potential Winner will be disqualified and time permitting, at Sponsors’ sole discretion, an alternate potential Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries. Limit one (1) Prize per family or household.

PRIZE: There will be one (1) prize awarded (“Prize”) to Winner consisting of a one hundred dollar ($100) gift card. There will be one (1) national prize (“National Prize”) awarded to the National Winner. National Prize consist of a trip to Los Angeles, CA to The Voice (“Trip”). Trip includes two (2) round-trip Main Cabin tickets for National Winner and guest (“Guest”) from a major airport serviced by Delta Air Lines® closest to National Winner’s home, as determined by Sponsors in its sole discretion, and to an airport in or near Los Angeles, CA (“Los Angeles Airport”) (as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion); and certificate for three (3) days, two (2) night’s standard double occupancy hotel accommodations at a participating Delta Vacations® hotel in or near the Los Angeles area (“Hotel”) (as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion); the opportunity for National Winner and Guest to attend a live taping (“Taping”) of a “Live Round” episode (“Episode”) of the NBC television show The Voice (“Show”), currently scheduled to take place at Universal Studios- 100 Universal City Plaza Universal City, CA 91608; and $100 spending money. Other restrictions may apply.

Estimated Retail Value (“ERV”) of each Prize is one hundred dollars ($100). ERV of National Prize is two thousand four hundred and fifty dollars ($2,450.00). Actual Retail Value (“ARV”) of Prize may vary. Trip ARV may vary based on, among other things, availability, existing rates at time of booking, dates of travel, and point of departure. Any difference between ERV and ARV will not be awarded. For any Prize with an ARV of six hundred dollars ($600) or greater, Sponsors will furnish an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 to Winner for the ARV of Prize for the year in which Prize was won.

All details of Prize and National Prize will be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute Prize and or National Prize (or portion thereof) with a similar prize (or prize element) of comparable or greater value. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize or National Prize are the sole responsibility of Winner. Prize cannot be transferred by Winner or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of Prize by Winner. If Prize or National Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsors, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

All details of National Prize will be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. National Winner must be able to travel May 22, 2016 through May 24, 2016 (or on such other dates designated by Sponsors). The Trip awarded to the National Winner must be taken within dates provided by the Sponsors or the National Prize will be forfeited. Travel arrangements must be made through Sponsors’ agent, on a carrier of Sponsors’ choice. Certain travel restrictions and black out dates may apply. Sponsors have the right in their sole discretion to substitute ground transportation for air transportation depending on National Winner’s place of residence. National Winner and Guest must travel together on the same itinerary, including the same departure date, destination and return date, and must have valid travel documents (e.g., valid government issued photo ID and/or passport) prior to departure, and failure to do so will result in forfeiture of National Prize. Sponsors will not replace any lost or stolen tickets, travel vouchers or certificates. Once travel commences, no unscheduled stopovers are permitted; if an unscheduled stopover occurs, full fare will be charged from stopover point for the remaining segments, including return, of the trip. Sponsors are not liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay. Trip may not be combined with any other offer and travel may not qualify for frequent flyer miles. All travel and lodging will be at the risk of National Winner and Guest. National Winner is solely responsible for all expenses and costs associated with acceptance and/or use of Prize not specifically stated herein as being awarded, including, without limitation any and all taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize, travel insurance, ground transportation (other than as described above), security and airport fees, taxes, insurance, gasoline, meals, gratuities, and souvenirs. Sponsors shall have the right, but not the obligation, to make any deductions and withholdings that Sponsors deem necessary or desirable under applicable federal, state and local tax laws, rules, regulations, codes or ordinances. National Prize cannot be transferred or substituted by Winner or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of National Prize by National Winner. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a similar Prize (or Prize element) of comparable or greater value. If National Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsors, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate National Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible entries at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

Sponsors shall have no responsibility or liability for cancellations, delays, or any other change by any company or person providing any element of National Prize, and are not responsible or liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence thereof. Date and/or time of Event is subject to change. Event is subject to cancellation. If National Winner chooses to attend the Event with no Guest, the remaining elements of Prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsors’ Prize obligation to National Winner and no additional compensation will be awarded. Guest, if any, may be required to execute and return releases of liability and, except where prohibited, publicity releases (collectively, “Guest Documents”), which must be returned with the Sweepstakes Documents, or Guest portion of the Prize will be forfeited. If any Guest is a minor, National Winner must be such minor’s parent or legal guardian and must execute and return the Guest Documents on such minor’s behalf. Guest must be at least sixteen (16) years of age or older to attend the Event.

CONDITIONS: By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees for entrant and for entrant’s heirs, executors, and administrators (a) to release and hold harmless Sweepstakes Entities and each of their respective officers, directors, and employees (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from such entrant’s participation in the or Sweepstakes and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of Prize or any portion thereof (including any travel related thereto); (b) to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Sweepstakes and to hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to Prize, including express warranties provided exclusively by prize supplier that are sent along with Prize; (c) if selected as a Winner, to the posting of such entrant’s name on the Website and the use by Released Parties of such name, voice, image, and/or likeness for publicity, promotional, and advertising purposes in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval, and, upon request, to the giving of consent, in writing, to such use; and (d) to be bound by these Official Rules and to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error therein or in the Sweepstakes itself, and to be bound by all decisions of the Sponsors, which are binding and final. Failure to comply with these conditions may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: Sponsors reserve the right to permanently disqualify from any promotion any person they believe has intentionally violated these Official Rules. Any attempt to deliberately damage the Sweepstakes or the operation thereof is unlawful and subject to legal action by Sponsors, who may seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. The failure of Sponsors to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, terrorism, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities outside of the control of Sponsors (excepting compliance with applicable codes and regulations), or other “force majeure” event will not be considered a breach of these Official Rules. Released Parties assume no responsibility for any injury or damage to entrants’ or to any other person’s computer relating to or resulting from entering or downloading materials or software in connection with the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for telecommunications, network, electronic, technical, or computer failures of any kind; for inaccurate transcription of entry information; for errors in any promotional or marketing materials or in these Official Rules; for any human or electronic error; or for Entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed, lost, late, damaged, or returned. Sponsors reserve the right to cancel, modify, or suspend the Sweepstakes or any element thereof (including, without limitation, these Official Rules) without notice in any manner and for any reason (including, without limitation, in the event of any unanticipated occurrence that is not fully addressed in these Official Rules). In the event of cancellation, modification, or suspension, Sponsors reserve the right to select Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect Entries received prior to the time of the event warranting such cancellation, modification, or suspension. Notice of such cancellation, modification, or suspension will be posted on the Website. Sponsors may prohibit any entrant or potential entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes, if such entrant or potential entrant shows a disregard for these Official Rules; acts with an intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrant, Sponsors, or Sponsors’ agents or representatives; or behaves in any other disruptive manner (as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion). Sponsor reserves the right to modify these rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes.

DISPUTES: The Sweepstakes is governed by, and will be construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York, and the forum and venue for any dispute shall be in New York, New York. If THE controversy or claim is not otherwise resolved through direct discussions or mediation, it shall THEN be resolved by FINAL AND binding arbitration administered by JUDICIAL ARBITRATION AND MEDIATION SERVICES, INC., in accordance with its Streamlined Arbitration Rules and Procedures or subsequent versions thereof (“JAMS Rules”). The JAMS Rules for selection of an arbitrator shall be followed, except that the arbitrator shall be experienced and licensed to practice law in new york. All proceedings brought pursuant to this paragraph will be conducted in the County of new york. THE REMEDY FOR ANY CLAIM SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL DAMAGES, AND IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY PARTY BE ENTITLED TO RECOVER PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, INCLUDING ATTORNEY’S FEES OR OTHER SUCH RELATED COSTS OF BRINGING A CLAIM, OR TO RESCIND THIS AGREEMENT OR SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR ANY OTHER EQUITABLE RELIEF.