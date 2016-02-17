Kitchen Guy - Chicken Quesadilla

Ingredients

1 cup cooked chicken breast, cubed

1 medium boiled potato, cubed

3 slices bacon, diced

1 tablespoon parsley, chopped

1/2 small jaleno pepper, minced

3 tablespoons olive oil

4 corn tortillas

1 medium onion, diced

1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese, grated

1/2 cup salsa

1 bunch cilantro, roughly chopped

Method

Prepare cubed potatoes in boiling salted water until just tender.

Saute onion with bacon in 1 Tbsp. olive oil until onion is soft. Add potatoes and saute until golden. Pull off heat and let mixture cool.

Add diced cooked chicken, parsley, jalapeno and cheese and mix well.

Place two corn tortillas on a baking sheet and liberally brush with olive oil. Turn over tortillas and spoon on the mixture. Cover with remaining tortillas and liberally brush with oil.

Place in a 500 degree oven for 8 minutes, until tortillas are golden. Remove

and slice into 4 servings. Garnish with salsa and cilantro.