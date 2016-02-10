Kitchen Guy - Maple Pepper Salmon

Ingredients:

4 salmon filets, skin on, pin bones removed

1/2 cup low sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup real maple syrup*

up to 1/4 cup freshly cracked black pepper

cooking spray

Pour soy sauce and maple syrup in a zip-lock bag. Place the salmon filets in the bag, seal and place in the refrigerator to marinate for 4 hours.

Preheat oven to 350. Spray the bottom of a glass baking dish with cooking spray. Place salmon filets in the dish, skin side down, and discard the marinade.

Cover the top of each filet completely with cracked black pepper. Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake for 12 to 15 minutes until salmon is opaque pink.

When removing from the baking dish to dinner plates, the skin should easily slide off the bottom of each filet.

Garnish with lemon slices and parsley.

*Use real maple syrup. Artificially flavored maple syrup is primarily corn syrup and the artificial maple flavor will not be absorbed by the fish.