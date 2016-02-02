Kitchen Guy - Shrimp Chicken Jambalaya

Ingredients:

1-1/2 lbs. chicken, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 lb. Andouille sausage, cut into 1/4-inch "coins"

1 large yellow onion, diced

2 stalks celery, diced

1 large green pepper, diced

1 tsp white pepper

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp smoked paprika

2 garlic cloves, finely minced

1 14-oz. can diced tomatoes, plus juice

3 cups chicken stock (or broth)

1 bay leaf

2 tsp. dried basil

2 tsp. dried thyme

Tabasco sauce, to taste

1 lb. medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cup short-grain rice, cooked according to package directions

vegetable oil

Method:

In a large stock pot saute chicken cubes until cooked through and nicely browned. Remove to a plate. Add the andouille sausage and saute until cooked through. Remove to same plate with chicken and set aside.

Add the Cajun "trinity," consisting of a large yellow onion, diced; 2 stalks of celery, diced; and 1 large green pepper, seeded and diced. Add white pepper, cayenne, smoked paprika and garlic and cook until the vegetables are softened.

Add the diced tomatoes along with their juices and the bay leaf. Simmer covered for about 15 minutes. Remove the lid and add the chicken, sausage and any accumulated juices.

Add the thyme and basil, along with the Tabasco to taste, and simmer for 10 minutes.

Add the shrimp and simmer until the shrimp are cooked through.

Serve over the cooked rice.