Kitchen Guy - Veal Marsala

Ingredients

3 tablespoons butter, unsalted; sliced

1 pound mushrooms

1 large garlic clove; flat leaf, chopped

2 tablespoons parsley, fresh

1 1/2 pounds veal scallops; 1/4-inch thick

1/2 teaspoons salt

1/4 teaspoons black pepper

1/4 teaspoons thyme, dried

1/4 teaspoons oregano, dried

1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

2/3 cup Marsala

1 cup beef stock or veal demiglace

Method

Heat 2 Tbsp. Butter in a heavy skillet over high heat until foam subsides, then sauté mushrooms, stirring frequently, until mushrooms give off all of their liquid and mushrooms begin to brown, about 10 minutes. Add garlic and parsley and sauté, stirring 1 minute. Transfer to a bowl and wipe skillet clean. Pat veal dry, then sprinkle with salt and pepper, thyme and oregano.

Heat 1/2 Tbsp. Oil with 1 tsp. butter in skillet over moderately high heat until hot but not smoking. Meanwhile, dredge veal in flour, shaking off excess, then sauté until just cooked through. Transfer to a platter with tongs and keep warm, loosely covered..

Add Marsala to skillet and deglaze by boiling and scraping up brown bits, until reduced by at least half. Stir in stock (or demiglace) and simmer, stirring occasionally. Stir in mushroom mixture and any veal juices accumulated on platter. Simmer 2 minutes more and spoon over veal.