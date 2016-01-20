Chocolate Dream

Ingredients:

8 ounces semisweet chocolate

1/2 cups butter, unsalted

4 large egg yolk

4 large eggs

1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon coffee (cold and strong)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

whipped cream or confectioner’s sugar – for topping

Method:

Melt the chocolate with the butter in a double boiler and set aside. Use simmering, not boiling, water.

Whisk together the egg yolks, the whole eggs until smooth, then fold into the chocolate.

Combine the flour, chili powder and sugar and add to the chocolate mixture.

Add the coffee, vanilla extract and combine well.

Butter 6 4-1/2 oz. ramekins and divide the batter evenly among them. Place ramekins in the oven on a flat cookie sheet and bake for 12 minutes at 400.

When slightly cooled, invert onto dessert plates. The center will be soft. Top with whipped cream or confectioner’s sugar and garnish with fresh berries.