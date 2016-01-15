Five Arrested in Connection with Area Burglaries & Shootings

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY) - Bowling Green Police arrested 5 people ages 18 to 19-year-old Thursday after a traffic stop on W. Main Ave. and Victoria St. An investigation conducted by BGPD and the Warren County Drug Task Force reveals these 5 and potentially more are connected to recent burglaries and shootings in the area.

Officers recovered numerous firearms from the vehicle and the apartment where two of the individuals resided at 1020 Old Barren River Road - Apartment 28.

The investigation is ongoing.