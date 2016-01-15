Five Arrested in Connection with Area Burglaries & Shootings

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY) - Bowling Green Police arrested 5 people ages 18 to 19-year-old Thursday after a traffic stop on W. Main Ave. and Victoria St. An investigation conducted by BGPD and the Warren County Drug Task Force reveals these 5 and potentially more are connected to recent burglaries and shootings in the area.
Officers recovered numerous firearms from the vehicle and the apartment where two of the individuals resided at 1020 Old Barren River Road - Apartment 28.
The investigation is ongoing.
Below are the arrestees and their corresponding charges:
Emmitt Smith, 19
Engaging in Organized Crime,
Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
Burglary, 2nd Degree
Illegal Possession of Legend Drug
Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess
David Bridges III, 18
Engaging in Organized Crime
Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
Wanton endangerment, 1st Degree
Burglary, 1st Degree
Christopher Lancaster, 19
Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree
Engaging in Organized Crime
Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree
Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
Burglary, 2nd Degree
Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
Brittnae Wardlow, 18
Engaging in Organized Crime
Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree
Failure to Use Child Restraint Device in Vehicle
Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
Aurora Schrader, 18
Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree
Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
Engaging in Organized Crime
