Kitchen Guy - Beef Stroganoff Recipe

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lbs. top sirloin, thinly sliced

6 Tbsp. butter

1 small onion, diced

1 1/2 cups sliced mushrooms

3 Tbsp. flour

2 beef bouillon cubes*

2 cups hot water*

1 Tbsp. ketchup

1/2 tsp. paprika

1/2 tsp. dried basil

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

3 Tbsp. sherry

8 oz. sour cream

1 8 oz. pkg. egg noodles

Method:

Heat sauté pan over medium high heat. Sauté half of beef in 1 Tbsp. butter briefly to brown. Remove beef and any juices from pan into a bowl. Repeat with second half of beef.

In same pan, without washing, add 1 more Tbsp. butter and sauté the onions and mushrooms until soft. Remove to bowl with beef.

Melt remaining 3 Tbsp. butter. Whisk in flour and cook, stirring for 2 minutes. Dissolve beef bouillon cubes in hot water and whisk into butter-flour mixture, slowly to prevent lumping. Add ketchup, paprika, basil and nutmeg. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.

Add meat and mushrooms with onions to sauce and continue to simmer for 10 minutes more. Remove from heat and stir in sherry.

To serve, boil egg noodles according to package directions. Serve Beef Stroganoff over noodles, with a dollop of sour cream on top.

*You may use 2 cups of beef stock or bouillon instead of the bouillon cubes and hot water.