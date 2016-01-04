Kitchen Guy - Asian Omelette Wrap

INGREDIENTS:

6 large eggs

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1 Tbsp chopped cilantro

Pinch red pepper flakes

1 Tbsp chopped green onion

2 tsp coconut milk

2 Tbsp black bean garlic paste

Salt

Vegetable oil

For assembly of the omelet:

1/2 pkg rice noodles

2 cups boiling water

2 Tbsp hoisin sauce

1/4 cup cucumber, julienned

1/2 cup shredded cooked chicken

Chopped mint leaves

Chopped green onion for garnish

Whisk together the eggs with the brown sugar, chopped cilantro, red pepper flakes, green onion, coconut milk and black bean garlic sauce. Season with salt.

Heat a non-stick pan and put a thin coating of vegetable oil in the pan. Ladle in about a tablespoon of the egg mixture and swirl it around the pan until it coats the entire flat surface of the pan. Cook until the underside is golden brown and the top looks set. Set aside the omelet "crepes".

Soak the rice noodles in the boiling water until they soften, then drain well and pat dry and slice into smaller lengths.

To assemble the omelet wraps, place the browned side up and spread some hoisin sauce, then top with julienned cucumber, some shredded chicken, mint leaves and some rice noodles.

Roll the "crepe" over the ingredients and tuck well. Then fold in the sides and finish rolling, ending with the seam side down. Cut the omelets in half, slicing on the diagonal and garnish with chopped green onions. Serve with additional hoisin and black bean garlic sauce.

Kitchen Guy Home Page