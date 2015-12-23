Kitchen Guy - Strata Recipe

Ingredients:
1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes (not packed in oil)
12 oz. Italian sausage
3 1/2 cups milk
8 large eggs
2 tsp. dried thyme
1 1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
11 slices white bread, crusts trimmed and cut into 1-inch cubes
1/2 cup diced onion
1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1 cup Mozzarella cheese
1/4 cup goat cheese, crumbled
2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, minced
Method:
Soak the sun-dried tomatoes in plenty of boiling water for 15 minutes, then drain.
sauté the sausage, breaking up the meat with the back of a wooden spoon.
Brown the sausage, then drain on paper towels.Butter a 13x9x2 glass baking dish. Whisk together the eggs, milk, thyme, salt and pepper. Add the drained sun-dried tomatoes, sausage, bread cubes, onions and Parmesan cheese.
Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
Preheat oven to 375. Bake strata uncovered until puffed and golden brown, about 45 minutes. Sprinkle with mozzarella and goat cheese and bake until mozzarella melts, about 5 minutes. Transfer pan to rack and cool 5 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.
