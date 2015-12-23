Kitchen Guy - Strata Recipe

Ingredients:

1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes (not packed in oil)

12 oz. Italian sausage

3 1/2 cups milk

8 large eggs

2 tsp. dried thyme

1 1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

11 slices white bread, crusts trimmed and cut into 1-inch cubes

1/2 cup diced onion

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 cup Mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup goat cheese, crumbled

2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, minced

Method:

Soak the sun-dried tomatoes in plenty of boiling water for 15 minutes, then drain.

sauté the sausage, breaking up the meat with the back of a wooden spoon.

Brown the sausage, then drain on paper towels.Butter a 13x9x2 glass baking dish. Whisk together the eggs, milk, thyme, salt and pepper. Add the drained sun-dried tomatoes, sausage, bread cubes, onions and Parmesan cheese.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Preheat oven to 375. Bake strata uncovered until puffed and golden brown, about 45 minutes. Sprinkle with mozzarella and goat cheese and bake until mozzarella melts, about 5 minutes. Transfer pan to rack and cool 5 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.

