Kitchen Guy: Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake

Ingredients:

For the crust:

2 cups finely ground chocolate wafers, crushed

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

For the filling:

2 8-oz. blocks cream cheese, softened

1 cup sugar

3 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 cup chocolate chips

1/2 cup cream

1 pint sour cream

Method:

To prepare crust: In a mixing bowl, combine crust ingredients together with a fork until evenly moistened. Lightly coat the bottom and sides of a 9-inch springform pan with nonstick cooking spray (or butter). Firmly press the mixture over the bottom and 1-inch up the sides of the pan, using your fingers of the smooth bottom of a glass. Refrigerate the crust while preparing the filling.

To prepare filling: Melt chocolate chips with cream over a pot of simmering water until smooth. Set aside and keep warm. In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese on low speed for 1 minute just until smooth and free of any lumps. Gradually add the sugar and beat until creamy, 1 to 2 minutes. Periodically scrape down the sides of the bowl and the beaters. Add the eggs, 1 at a time, and continue to slowly beat until combined. Stir in the vanilla and then blend in the sour cream. Pour half the filling into the prepared springform pan. Then pour in the melted chocolate. Pour in the rest of the batter. With the tip of a sharp knife, gently swirl the chocolate taking care not to pierce the crust on the bottom of the pan.

Preheat the oven to 325º. Wrap the spring form pan in aluminum foil. Place it in a roasting pan. Place the pan on the oven rack, then carefully pour in hot or boiling water until it’s about halfway up the side of the spring form pan. Bake for 45 minutes. The cake should jiggle slightly. Do not test for doneness like you would a regular cake, otherwise, the top will crack. Remove the roasting pan from the oven, carefully, and unwrap the spring form pan. Let it cool on a wire rack for about 30 minutes. Then let it set in the refrigerator, loosely covered, for at least 4 hours. Run a sharp knife around the edges and release the spring form. To release from the bottom, use an offset spatula to loosen the cake, then transfer to your presentation plate. This cheesecake freezes well, so you can make it in advance. Let it thaw in the refrigerator overnight before serving.