Kitchen Guy - Chicken Pot Pie Recipe

Ingredients:

2- 1/2 cups of cooked chicken (breast or thigh meat, cubed)

1 10 3/4 oz. can condensed chicken broth

1 1/3 cups water (divided use)

4 medium carrots sliced

3 medium red potatoes diced

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups mushrooms quartered

1 medium onion coarsely chopped

1 cup frozen peas

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 ready- made pie crust (available near the dairy case)

Method:

Combine broth, 1 cup water, carrots and potatoes in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer over low heat for 10 minutes.

Preheat oven to 425. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms and onion; sauté until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in broth mixture and peas. Whisk remaining 1/3 cup water into the flour until smooth; whisk into vegetable mixture. Increase heat to medium-high; bring to a boil.

Spread out piecrust on floured surface. Measure and roll, if necessary to fit 1 -inch larger than top of a 2-quart shallow baking dish. Stir chicken into vegetable mixture and transfer to the baking dish. Place crust over filling; trim and flute edge. Cut a scalloped round from the center with a cookie cutter.

Bake until filling is bubbly and crust is browned, about 20 minutes.

