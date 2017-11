Kitchen Guy Recipe: Amsterdammer

Ingredients:

3 Tbsp unsalted butter at room temp

3 large eggs

3/4 cup whole milk

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract

1/4 cup plus 1 Tbsp granulated sugar

1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

fresh berries and powdered sugar for serving

Method:

Preheat oven to 425. In a medium cast-iron or ovenproof non-stick skillet, melt 2 Tbsp butter over medium heat and set aside.

In a blender, combine eggs, milk, flour, salt, vanilla and 1/4 cup sugar. Blend until foamy, about a minute. Pour batter into skillet and bake until pancake is puffed and golden, with crispy edges - about 20 minutes.

Working quickly, dot pancake 1 Tbsp butter, and sprinkle 1 Tbsp sugar and lemon juice.

Slice into wedges, sprinkle with powdered sugar and fresh berries.

