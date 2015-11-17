Kitchen Guy: Fish in Parchment

Ingredients:

2 firm white fish fillets

2 parchment paper sheets

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons sun-dried tomato

2 teaspoons garlic

2 teaspoons scallion including top chopped fine

1 tablespoon fresh ginger root, minced

Method:

Preheat oven to 425. Reconstitute the sun-dried tomatoes in hot water.

Wash the filets and set aside. Take a piece of parchment paper and fold in half and cut with a scissors so that when you open up the paper it is heart-shaped. Spread a little oil on one side near the crease in a spot big enough to cover the fish. Place on fillet on this spot of oil.

Chop up the scallions and garlic very fine and put about a tablespoon on each filet. Coarsely chop the reconstituted sun-dried tomatoes and place on top of filet. Then sprinkle minced ginger on top. Sprinkle the whole prepared fish with salt and pepper.

Now close the parchment one half over the other and begin to fold the edge around the fish, about 1/2 to 3/4 of an inch at a time. When you get to the last fold, fold it under the paper and place on a cookie sheet or baking pan.

Place in the oven and cook for about 10 to 12 minutes, or until the parchment is golden brown. Open the paper very carefully by placing a paring knife in the center. Remember, there will be a lot of steam built up inside, so watch your hands and face!

Send questions or comments to chefjimgray@gmail.com

Kitchen Guy Home Page