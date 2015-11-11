Kitchen Guy: Bread Pudding

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter, unsalted (1 stick)

14 slices white bread slices, crusts trimmed

1/2 cup raisins, dark

1/2 cup raisins, golden

1/2 teaspoons cinnamon, ground

6 large eggs

3 cups milk

1 cup whipping cream

1/2 cup sugar

1 pinch nutmeg

Method:

Preheat oven to 350.

Rub 2 Tbsp. Butter over bottom and sides of 13x9x2 baking dish. Make sure all surfaces have been buttered. Spread remaining butter over both sides of bread slices. Fit enough bread slices in bottom of prepared dish to cover, trimming bread if necessary. Toss raisins and cinnamon in a small bowl. Sprinkle half of raisin mixture over bread in dish. Cover with another layer of buttered bread slices, trimming to fit. Sprinkle remaining raisin mixture over top.

In a medium bowl, whisk eggs, milk, cream, sugar and nutmeg to blend. Pour mixture evenly over bread.

Let stand for at least 30 minutes, occasionally pressing down with a spatula to submerge the bread.

Bake until the custard is set and top is golden brown, about 40 minutes. Serve hot or warm.

Kitchen Guy Home Page