Kitchen Guy: Lentil Chili

LENTIL CHILI

RECIPE

7-3/4 cups vegetable broth, divided use

1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and diced fine

1 medium yellow onion, cut into fine dice

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 Tbsp Mexican chili powder (spicy or mild)

16 oz. brown lentils

1 28-oz can diced tomatoes with juice

2/3 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

DIRECTIONS

1) In a soup pot or Dutch oven, heat ¾ cup vegetable broth. Add diced red bell pepper, minced garlic and yellow onion and cook over medium heat until the vegetables have softened.

2) Add the chili powder, the remainder (7 cups) of vegetable broth and the lentils. Bring the liquid to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook, covered, for about 30 minutes or until the lentils have softened.

3) Add the chopped tomatoes and juice to the pot and continue cooking for about 10 minutes.

4) Stir in chopped cilantro before serving