SoKY's Choice - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

SoKY's Choice

WNKY profiles its picks for the week's it entertainment options in South Central Kentucky! Join us very Monday and Friday for SoKY's Choice on SoKY Sunrise LIVE on WNKY NBC 40 at 6am brought to you by J.C. Kirby and Son. Have a big event? Email Booking at booking@wnky.com.

  • SoKY's ChoiceMore>>

  • Soky's Choice

    Bowling Green Flag Football Team heads to USA Special Olympics 2018

    Bowling Green Flag Football Team heads to USA Special Olympics 2018

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 11:15 AM EST2017-12-26 16:15:03 GMT

    45 athletes and 18 coaches are headed to Seattle to represent Kentucky for the 20-18 Special Olympics USA Games...Athletes from all over the state, including a Flag Football team from right here in Bowling Green. 

    45 athletes and 18 coaches are headed to Seattle to represent Kentucky for the 20-18 Special Olympics USA Games...Athletes from all over the state, including a Flag Football team from right here in Bowling Green. 

  • Soky's Choice

    SOKY Cultural Center Exhibits Life in The Barrens

    SOKY Cultural Center Exhibits Life in The Barrens

    Thursday, December 21 2017 6:08 PM EST2017-12-21 23:08:27 GMT

    The South-Central Kentucky Cultural Center offers multiple exhibits that showcase a wide variety of artifacts that are owned and inspired by citizens of Barren, Hart, Metcalfe, Monroe, and Allen Counties. 

    The South-Central Kentucky Cultural Center offers multiple exhibits that showcase a wide variety of artifacts that are owned and inspired by citizens of Barren, Hart, Metcalfe, Monroe, and Allen Counties. 

  • Soky's Choice

    Corvette Museum Celebrates 225 Years of Transportation in Kentucky

    Corvette Museum Celebrates 225 Years of Transportation in Kentucky

    Thursday, December 14 2017 2:43 PM EST2017-12-14 19:43:26 GMT

    It's been 225 years since Kentucky's admittance as a state into the union, and The National Corvette Museum is celebrating with their new exhibit Kentucky: 225 Years on The Move. 

    It's been 225 years since Kentucky's admittance as a state into the union, and The National Corvette Museum is celebrating with their new exhibit Kentucky: 225 Years on The Move. 

  • Soky's Choice

    The Polar Express at The Rail Park and Train Museum

    The Polar Express at The Rail Park and Train Museum

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 4:15 PM EST2017-12-12 21:15:04 GMT

    For millions of readers worldwide, The Polar Express has become a treasured classic…Every year The Historical Rail Park and Train Museum puts together an event that celebrates the books magic on an extraordinary train ride of self-discovery.

    For millions of readers worldwide, The Polar Express has become a treasured classic…Every year The Historical Rail Park and Train Museum puts together an event that celebrates the books magic on an extraordinary train ride of self-discovery.

  • Soky's Choice

    Hope for The Holidays- A Group Grieving Session

    Hope for The Holidays- A Group Grieving Session

    Thursday, December 7 2017 5:36 PM EST2017-12-07 22:36:39 GMT

    Holidays are a time spent with loved ones…losing a loved one is difficult enough but during the holidays it can be a struggle. Hosparus Health created “Hope for The Holidays” a group that helps deal with that grief. 

    Holidays are a time spent with loved ones…losing a loved one is difficult enough but during the holidays it can be a struggle. Hosparus Health created “Hope for The Holidays” a group that helps deal with that grief. 

  • Soky's Choice

    The Jack Lunt Memorial Juried Art Exhibition

    The Jack Lunt Memorial Juried Art Exhibition

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 6:30 PM EST2017-12-05 23:30:57 GMT

    The Jack Lunt Memorial Exhibition began as a collaboration in 1987 between South-Central Kentucky Philanthropist Jerry E. Baker and the Capitol Arts Alliance. 

    The Jack Lunt Memorial Exhibition began as a collaboration in 1987 between South-Central Kentucky Philanthropist Jerry E. Baker and the Capitol Arts Alliance. 

  • Soky's Choice

    Potter Gray Elementary Presents Shopping Extravaganza

    Potter Gray Elementary Presents Shopping Extravaganza

    Thursday, November 30 2017 3:32 PM EST2017-11-30 20:32:16 GMT

    If you’re looking for those unique gifts Potter Gray Shopping Extravaganza is taking place this weekend. Vendors like Lularoe, Pampered Chef, Young Living Essential Oils, and more will be set up raising funds for a great cause.

    If you’re looking for those unique gifts Potter Gray Shopping Extravaganza is taking place this weekend. Vendors like Lularoe, Pampered Chef, Young Living Essential Oils, and more will be set up raising funds for a great cause.

  • Soky's Choice

    BRAWA Presents Christmas Open House

    BRAWA Presents Christmas Open House

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 7:37 PM EST2017-11-29 00:37:31 GMT

    Barren River Animal Welfare Association is bringing the Holiday spirit to the pets at their Shelter with their Christmas Open House.

    Barren River Animal Welfare Association is bringing the Holiday spirit to the pets at their Shelter with their Christmas Open House.

  • Soky's Choice

    The Kentucky Museum Presents Christmas in Kentucky

    The Kentucky Museum Presents Christmas in Kentucky

    Monday, November 27 2017 8:20 PM EST2017-11-28 01:20:42 GMT

    The Kentucky Museum is set to host the 11th Annual “Christmas in Kentucky” this weekend.

    The Kentucky Museum is set to host the 11th Annual “Christmas in Kentucky” this weekend.

  • WNKY News

    Soky's Choice: Celebrations Around the World

    Soky's Choice: Celebrations Around the World

    Monday, November 27 2017 10:34 AM EST2017-11-27 15:34:24 GMT

    Promoting diversity around the Holidays is something SKYCTC takes great pride in. 

    Promoting diversity around the Holidays is something SKYCTC takes great pride in. 

  • Soky's Choice

    Bowling Green Named A Top Holiday Shopping Destination

    Bowling Green Named A Top Holiday Shopping Destination

    Monday, November 20 2017 1:24 PM EST2017-11-20 18:24:25 GMT

    Recently Expedia dot com named Bowling Green one of the Best American Towns for Holiday Shopping. 

    Recently Expedia dot com named Bowling Green one of the Best American Towns for Holiday Shopping. 

  • Soky's Choice

    WKU vs. MTSU Blood Drive

    WKU vs. MTSU Blood Drive

    Sunday, November 19 2017 6:35 PM EST2017-11-19 23:35:36 GMT

    Last week Western Kentucky University hosted their annual Blood Drive competition with Middle Tennessee State University. 

    Last week Western Kentucky University hosted their annual Blood Drive competition with Middle Tennessee State University. 

  • Campus Beat

    Winterdance: Tis' the Season

    Winterdance: Tis' the Season

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 6:32 AM EST2017-11-14 11:32:50 GMT

    The WKU Theater and Dance Department's Dance Company puts on a Holiday show every year, this show displays student talent through dance and performance with a fun family friendly holiday spin. 

    The WKU Theater and Dance Department's Dance Company puts on a Holiday show every year, this show displays student talent through dance and performance with a fun family friendly holiday spin. 

  • Soky's Choice

    WCW: Wacky Cooking Wednesday and More

    WCW: Wacky Cooking Wednesday and More

    Thursday, November 9 2017 5:22 PM EST2017-11-09 22:22:14 GMT

    The Graham Drive Community Branch of Warren County Libraries introduced an after school activity that teaches children about cooking in a fun and active way. 

    The Graham Drive Community Branch of Warren County Libraries introduced an after school activity that teaches children about cooking in a fun and active way. 

  • Soky's Choice

    Monday Night Wheelchair Basketball

    Monday Night Wheelchair Basketball

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 3:20 PM EST2017-11-08 20:20:00 GMT

    In august of this year The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation department became part of a grant through the Department of Veteran Affairs. 

    In august of this year The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation department became part of a grant through the Department of Veteran Affairs. 

  • Campus Beat

    WKU Theater Prepares for a NY Showcase

    WKU Theater Prepares for a NY Showcase

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 8:54 AM EST2017-11-07 13:54:00 GMT

    Students in their senior year of the B.F.A Performing Arts Program at Western Kentucky University, have the opportunity to showcase their talent at the Laurie Beechman Theater in New York City. 

    Students in their senior year of the B.F.A Performing Arts Program at Western Kentucky University, have the opportunity to showcase their talent at the Laurie Beechman Theater in New York City. 

  • Soky's Choice

    Youth Theater Presents Richard III

    Youth Theater Presents Richard III

    Saturday, November 4 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-11-04 18:20:56 GMT

    Young children today are finding themselves searching for who they really are. 

    Young children today are finding themselves searching for who they really are. 

  • Soky's Choice

    The South Central Kentucky Antiquing Tradition

    The South Central Kentucky Antiquing Tradition

    Thursday, November 2 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-11-02 22:19:10 GMT

    Did you know there are over 100 antiques malls, shops, and shows in the state of Kentucky? 

    Did you know there are over 100 antiques malls, shops, and shows in the state of Kentucky? 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.