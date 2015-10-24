WNKY profiles its picks for the week's it entertainment options in South Central Kentucky! Join us very Monday and Friday for SoKY's Choice on SoKY Sunrise LIVE on WNKY NBC 40 at 6am brought to you by J.C. Kirby and Son. Have a big event? Email Booking at booking@wnky.com.
45 athletes and 18 coaches are headed to Seattle to represent Kentucky for the 20-18 Special Olympics USA Games...Athletes from all over the state, including a Flag Football team from right here in Bowling Green.
The South-Central Kentucky Cultural Center offers multiple exhibits that showcase a wide variety of artifacts that are owned and inspired by citizens of Barren, Hart, Metcalfe, Monroe, and Allen Counties.
It's been 225 years since Kentucky's admittance as a state into the union, and The National Corvette Museum is celebrating with their new exhibit Kentucky: 225 Years on The Move.
For millions of readers worldwide, The Polar Express has become a treasured classic…Every year The Historical Rail Park and Train Museum puts together an event that celebrates the books magic on an extraordinary train ride of self-discovery.
Holidays are a time spent with loved ones…losing a loved one is difficult enough but during the holidays it can be a struggle. Hosparus Health created “Hope for The Holidays” a group that helps deal with that grief.
The Jack Lunt Memorial Exhibition began as a collaboration in 1987 between South-Central Kentucky Philanthropist Jerry E. Baker and the Capitol Arts Alliance.
If you’re looking for those unique gifts Potter Gray Shopping Extravaganza is taking place this weekend. Vendors like Lularoe, Pampered Chef, Young Living Essential Oils, and more will be set up raising funds for a great cause.
Barren River Animal Welfare Association is bringing the Holiday spirit to the pets at their Shelter with their Christmas Open House.
The Kentucky Museum is set to host the 11th Annual “Christmas in Kentucky” this weekend.
Promoting diversity around the Holidays is something SKYCTC takes great pride in.
Recently Expedia dot com named Bowling Green one of the Best American Towns for Holiday Shopping.
Last week Western Kentucky University hosted their annual Blood Drive competition with Middle Tennessee State University.
The WKU Theater and Dance Department's Dance Company puts on a Holiday show every year, this show displays student talent through dance and performance with a fun family friendly holiday spin.
The Graham Drive Community Branch of Warren County Libraries introduced an after school activity that teaches children about cooking in a fun and active way.
In august of this year The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation department became part of a grant through the Department of Veteran Affairs.
Students in their senior year of the B.F.A Performing Arts Program at Western Kentucky University, have the opportunity to showcase their talent at the Laurie Beechman Theater in New York City.
Young children today are finding themselves searching for who they really are.
Did you know there are over 100 antiques malls, shops, and shows in the state of Kentucky?
