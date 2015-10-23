Caroline Ford is a native of Bowling Green Kentucky. After she graduated from South Warren High School a semester early in 2014, she began her first semester at Western Kentucky University. She is a member of Chi Omega and majoring in Broadcast Journalism.

Caroline has always had a passion for giving back to the community of Bowling Green. After performing in almost 50 theatre productions, Caroline created the Young Artist Alliance, an organization the creates performance opportunities for young people while making a difference. Over the past five years the Young Artist Alliance has raised over $65,000 for different charities and organizations. In 2012 Caroline was the winner of the Jefferson Award for Public Service, and in 2015 she was awarded Sodexo's Stephen J Brady Stop Hunger Scholarship where she traveled to Washington D.C. to participate in the Stop Hunger Dinner that raised over a million dollars to end hunger. In January of 2015 Caroline was crowned Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2015 where she has had the opportunity to compete at Miss Teen USA and travel and serve the state of Kentucky.