Rose Rementer is from Rockford, Ill. She spent the last year working as a reporter in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Prior to that she interned in the sports department at a Rockford, Ill. news station after graduating with honors from Carroll University. During her time in college, Rose interned for Carroll University’s public relations office and was the president of her sorority Alpha Xi Delta. In her free time Rose enjoys watching Nascar and cheering on the Chicago Bears. Rose is excited to report all the happenings in Southern Kentucky. If you have any story ideas feel free to send an email to rose@wnky.com.