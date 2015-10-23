Victoria Devon is a morning show host at WNKY News. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Broadcast/Journalism degree. Victoria's first job in the industry started before she graduated college in 2012, at 102.5 The Game ESPN Radio in Nashville. She spent 6 months there before moving to Los Angeles, California where she picked up a job working at TMZ Sports. After spending just under 2 years in L.A., she moved back to Nashville and was offered a job with Scout.com covering the Tennessee Titans. A few months after, Victoria took a job with WSMV Channel 4 News, where she worked as a Producer/Associate Producer for one year. She also worked with the SEC Network as an on-air host for a show trailer. Outside of work, she loves watching sports, especially football. You'll always catch her cheering on the Tennessee Titans and Alabama Crimson Tide! The Nashville native is also a foodie and says her favorite things to eat are middle eastern dishes, any vegetable inspired meal and wings, of course. Victoria considers herself a big city girl with a southern heart!