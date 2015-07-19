On Saturday, August 18, 2018, hundreds of shelters across the country are taking part in a nationwide push to find homes for pets in need. Many organizations have agreed to cut the cost of adoption for the one-day event, organized in partnership with NBC Owned Television Stations and Telemundo Stations Group.
Participating South Central Kentucky Shelters:
Barren River Animal Welfare Association
Half-price adoptions plus FREE adoptions on select animals on Saturday, August 18 (Hours: 10am-4pm)
Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society
Half-price adoptions on Saturday, August 18 (Hours: 10am-4pm)
Metcalfe County Animal Shelter
Details coming soon!
Learn more at cleartheshelters.com.
Please use #cleartheshelters when posting photos and anything Clear the Shelters related!