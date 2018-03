The Warren County Friends of the Library Annual Used Book Sale at Bob Kirby Library Branch is September 11, 9 am to 7 pm, September 12 9 am to 5 pm and September 13 1 pm to 5 pm. Member's "Preview Night" is September 10 from 4 pm to 8 pm. Sunday is BAG DAY, we provide the bag and you stuff it, all for only $1.00. All proceeds benefit your Warren County Public Library.