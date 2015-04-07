Think you have what it takes to be a houseguest on Big Brother? Well...here's your chance!

WNKY 40 and The Night Cap are proud to host the Big Brother 20 Casting Call on Thursday, March 29 from 6pm until 9pm!

To learn more about Big Brother Casting, visit the official site here.

The Night Cap Address: 927 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Important Big Brother Casting Call Info:

Registration will conclude at 8:45pm.

When auditioning, you must provide a photocopy of your driver's license or state issued ID, a photocopy of your passport of social security card, and two photos (one of applicant's face and one of applicant's full body).

For Big Brother Casting Call application, click here.

For Big Brother applicant eligibility guidelines, click here.

Stay tuned for more details including specials for the night!