Hughes & Coleman and Chaney's Community Easter Egg Hunt

Come indulge in a free scoop of ice cream and enjoy outdoor activities with your family. Grab the kids and hop on down to the South Warren Football field on Saturday, March 28th, for our annual Easter Egg Hunt and celebration! Kids can register to win cool prizes (like a NEW BIKE!), visit with the Easter Bunny, and participate in our Easter egg hunt. Featuring 30,000 eggs, chock-full of surprises, and live music, the Easter Egg Hunt is a FREE event that's sure to entertain kids of all ages. Pre-registration starts at 2:00 pm and the Easter Egg Hunt starts at 3pm. Hope to see you there!

