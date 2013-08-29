Juvenile Diabetes Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser in Bowling Green - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Juvenile Diabetes Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser in Bowling Green

Every year thousands of children are diagnosed with Type 1 Juvenile Diabetes, a condition where the body has trouble regulating blood glucose and blood sugar levels.  The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation is an organization committed to finding a cure and helping those living with the disorder.  Every year communities across the nation host Walking For A Cure events to help raise awareness of the condition and money for research.  With Bowling Green's walking coming up in September, local teams are busy fundraising with events like next weekend's Pancake Breakfast.  Click here to learn more.

