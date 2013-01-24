FCC Public File - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

FCC Public File

In compliance with the Equal Employment Opportunity rules of the Federal Communications Commission, NBC 40 and CBS 40 submits the following FCC EEO Public File Report

Here is the EEO WNKY 2012 - 2013 Report

Here is the 2ND QTR 2013 CAL

Here is the ENKY 2ND QTR 2013 CPR

Here is the ENKY 2ND QTR 2013 PI

Here is the WNKY 2ND QTR 2013 CPR

Here is the WNKY 2ND QTR 2013 PI

Here is the ENKY 3RD QTR 2013 CPR

Here is the ENKY_3RD_QTR_2013_PI

Here is the ENKY_CLC_3RD_QTR_2013

Here is the WNKY_3RD_QTR_2013_CLC

Here is the WNKY_3RD_QTR_2013_COMM_REPORT

Here is the WNKY_3RD_QTR_2013_CPR

Here is the WNKY_3RD_QTR_2013_PI

Here is the ENKY 4th QRT 2013

Here is the ENKY 4th QRT 2013 PT

Here is the WNKY 4th QRT 2013 Part A

Here is the WNKY 4th QRT 2013 Part B

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.