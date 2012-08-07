Originally from Lexington Morgan Watson has been a part of the WNKY family since 2010. She comes with experience in both anchoring and reporting, as well as producing in television news. She is a graduate of Western Kentucky University where she majored in Broadcast Journalism and minored in History. In addition to working with WKU's award winning show News Channel 12 Live @6, Morgan was active in several organizations including Special Olympics of South Central Kentucky.

After graduating from Western, Morgan and her husband Eric, settled in Bowling Green where she got her start in news as a reporter for the local ABC affiliate. A self proclaimed "girlie-girl," Morgan enjoys shopping when she's not at work, as well as enjoying the beauty of South Central Kentucky by camping and hiking. She also enjoy her role as "mommy" to her 3-year-old son, Eli.