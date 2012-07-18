Jobs - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Employment at WNKY

Immediate Opening!

FULL-TIME Master Control Operator - Second Shift 

WNKY-TV is seeking a full time Master Control Operator. The candidate will be responsible for live and recorded air switching. Computer experience required, will train right candidate. EOE. Send your cover letter/resume to personnel@wnky.com
 

For general employment information feel free to contact us using the below methods.  If you are an organization that would like to receive job opening information from us please contact to add your information to our database.

WNKY-TV

PO Box 149 Bowling Green,  KY 42102

EMAIL:  personnel@wnky.com
In compliance with the Equal Employment Opportunity rules of the Federal Communications Commission, NBC 40 and CBS 40 submits the following FCC EEO Public File Report
WNKY 2016-2017 EEO Report
325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

