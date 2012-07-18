Employment at WNKY

Immediate Opening!
FULL-TIME Master Control Operator - Second Shift
WNKY-TV is seeking a full time Master Control Operator. The candidate will be responsible for live and recorded air switching. Computer experience required, will train right candidate. EOE. Send your cover letter/resume to personnel@wnky.com
WNKY-TV
PO Box 149 Bowling Green, KY 42102EMAIL: personnel@wnky.comIn compliance with the Equal Employment Opportunity rules of the Federal Communications Commission, NBC 40 and CBS 40 submits the following FCC EEO Public File ReportWNKY 2016-2017 EEO Report