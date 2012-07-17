Radar's Vacation

When Radar went on vacation this past May we asked for submissions from local pets to stand-in for Radar on Bowling Green Today while he was out and Southern Kentucky pets responded! Around a 1000 pets submitted photos and why the felt they should stand-in as a weather pet. We could only take five stand-ins, but we really want to thank all those that applied. We loved looking at all your pets photos and it was hard to pick only five.
