Contact Us - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Contact Us

Station Address:

325 Emmett Ave, Suite N

Bowling Green, KY 42101 


Mailing Address:

PO Box 149

Bowling Green, KY 42102-0149

Phone: 270-781-2140 

Fax: 270-842-7140

WNKY 2016-2017 EEO Report

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Closed Captioning Questions can be directed to:

For Immediate Concerns:

Richard Smith

Phone: 270-781-2140

Fax: 270-842-7140

Email: richard.smith@wnky.com

Written Complaints or Concerns Should be Directed to:

Julie Milam, General Manager
325 Emmett Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Phone: 270-781-2140

Fax: 270-842-7140

Email: julie.milam@wnky.com

WNKY Management
Julie Milam, General Sales Manager julie.milam@wnky.com
Christi Hull, Business Manager christi.hull@wnky.com
Kathy Werner, Traffic Manager kathy.werner@wnky.com
Atlee McHeffey, Digital Manager atlee.mcheffey@wnky.com
Richard Smith, Engineering richard.smith@wnky.com
Jobs personnel@wnky.com
General Station Information wnky@wnky.com

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.