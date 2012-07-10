Jay Brandon

Jay is the Chief Meteorologist at Bowling Green's NBC/CBS 40 and weekday evening anchor of your NBC & CBS 40 Weather Forecast. He has been with the station since 2005 when local weather launched at the WNKY studios. His forecasts can be seen weekdays at 4:55, 6 & 10. You can also catch Jay's "Around Town" special reports on the Bowling Green Today morning show at 6:30 on NBC and 9am on CBS.



He graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in Geography with a Meteorology and Climatology emphasis. He also holds a degree in Meteorological Technology along with a minor in Broadcast News/Weather. Jay is a full member of the National Weather Association and American Meteorological Society.

At Western, he was involved in the WKU Leadership Community, manager of the Western Storm Team, a Meteorology Lab instructor, an active member of NewsChannel12, and held various positions at WKYU-PBS. Jay interned at WSMV-NBC in Nashville where he gained valuable insight from their meteorologists.

Jay's curiosity about weather peaked in 1999 when parts of his hometown of Clarksville, TN were destroyed by a powerful and rare January early morning F3 tornado. He enjoys the challenges of weather forecasting in south central Kentucky along with helping to keep the public safe during severe weather.

Now proud to call Bowling Green home, you can often find Jay running or walking Radar and his golden retriever, Jimmy, at one of the many local parks. Radar and Jimmy were both adopted from the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society and are best buds!

